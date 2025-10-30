The live WPAY price today is 0.170714 USD. Track real-time WPAY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WPAY price trend easily at MEXC now.The live WPAY price today is 0.170714 USD. Track real-time WPAY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WPAY price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About WPAY

WPAY Price Info

WPAY Whitepaper

WPAY Official Website

WPAY Tokenomics

WPAY Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

WPAY Logo

WPAY Price (WPAY)

Unlisted

1 WPAY to USD Live Price:

$0.170714
$0.170714$0.170714
+0.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
WPAY (WPAY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:37:15 (UTC+8)

WPAY (WPAY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.169963
$ 0.169963$ 0.169963
24H Low
$ 0.17203
$ 0.17203$ 0.17203
24H High

$ 0.169963
$ 0.169963$ 0.169963

$ 0.17203
$ 0.17203$ 0.17203

$ 0.262798
$ 0.262798$ 0.262798

$ 0.04720244
$ 0.04720244$ 0.04720244

+0.09%

+0.14%

-0.16%

-0.16%

WPAY (WPAY) real-time price is $0.170714. Over the past 24 hours, WPAY traded between a low of $ 0.169963 and a high of $ 0.17203, showing active market volatility. WPAY's all-time high price is $ 0.262798, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04720244.

In terms of short-term performance, WPAY has changed by +0.09% over the past hour, +0.14% over 24 hours, and -0.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WPAY (WPAY) Market Information

$ 2.03M
$ 2.03M$ 2.03M

--
----

$ 1.70B
$ 1.70B$ 1.70B

11.92M
11.92M 11.92M

10,000,000,000.0
10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WPAY is $ 2.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WPAY is 11.92M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.70B.

WPAY (WPAY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of WPAY to USD was $ +0.00024316.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WPAY to USD was $ -0.0068101228.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WPAY to USD was $ -0.0067193371.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WPAY to USD was $ +0.00977348672950614.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00024316+0.14%
30 Days$ -0.0068101228-3.98%
60 Days$ -0.0067193371-3.93%
90 Days$ +0.00977348672950614+6.07%

What is WPAY (WPAY)

Wirex Pay represents the future of digital payments, seamlessly integrating blockchain technology with traditional finance. Designed as a modular payment chain and incubated by Wirex, a global leader in the crypto debit card market, Wirex Pay leverages the power of Polygon ZK to offer unparalleled transaction efficiency and security. Supported by Visa, Wirex Pay aligns closely with Visa's vision for the future of payments, emphasizing collaboration in driving fintech innovation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

WPAY (WPAY) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

WPAY Price Prediction (USD)

How much will WPAY (WPAY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your WPAY (WPAY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for WPAY.

Check the WPAY price prediction now!

WPAY to Local Currencies

WPAY (WPAY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WPAY (WPAY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WPAY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WPAY (WPAY)

How much is WPAY (WPAY) worth today?
The live WPAY price in USD is 0.170714 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WPAY to USD price?
The current price of WPAY to USD is $ 0.170714. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of WPAY?
The market cap for WPAY is $ 2.03M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WPAY?
The circulating supply of WPAY is 11.92M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WPAY?
WPAY achieved an ATH price of 0.262798 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WPAY?
WPAY saw an ATL price of 0.04720244 USD.
What is the trading volume of WPAY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WPAY is -- USD.
Will WPAY go higher this year?
WPAY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WPAY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:37:15 (UTC+8)

WPAY (WPAY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,263.50
$110,263.50$110,263.50

-1.11%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,902.86
$3,902.86$3,902.86

-1.24%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02806
$0.02806$0.02806

-23.72%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$194.26
$194.26$194.26

-1.26%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0876
$3.0876$3.0876

+17.93%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,902.86
$3,902.86$3,902.86

-1.24%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,263.50
$110,263.50$110,263.50

-1.11%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$194.26
$194.26$194.26

-1.26%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5707
$2.5707$2.5707

-2.11%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19301
$0.19301$0.19301

+0.99%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7860
$0.7860$0.7860

+3,044.00%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001801
$0.00001801$0.00001801

+258.05%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00696
$0.00696$0.00696

+248.00%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000018597
$0.00000000000018597$0.00000000000018597

+226.03%

BitcoinOS Logo

BitcoinOS

BOS

$0.00843
$0.00843$0.00843

+68.60%