Winter Arc (WINTER) Tokenomics

Winter Arc (WINTER) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Winter Arc (WINTER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Winter Arc (WINTER) Information

Winter arc is a based on an emerging trend all over social media platforms.

Winter arc stand for developing yourself to be a better person in the winter months of the years.

Its not just a coin. Its a movement

We aim to make on chain users better people, we aim to get them into the gym more often, eat healthier and gain a better confidence of themselves

We decided to create winter arc for those purposes as on chain users were not on their 'winter arc' as you would say.

Winter arc will be pushed for the remainder of winter and into 2025 too

Official Website:
https://winterarcsol.com/

Winter Arc (WINTER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Winter Arc (WINTER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 397.31K
$ 397.31K$ 397.31K
Total Supply:
$ 972.44M
$ 972.44M$ 972.44M
Circulating Supply:
$ 972.44M
$ 972.44M$ 972.44M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 397.31K
$ 397.31K$ 397.31K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02920174
$ 0.02920174$ 0.02920174
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00040856
$ 0.00040856$ 0.00040856

Winter Arc (WINTER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Winter Arc (WINTER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WINTER tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WINTER tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand WINTER's tokenomics, explore WINTER token's live price!

WINTER Price Prediction

Want to know where WINTER might be heading? Our WINTER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.