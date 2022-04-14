Wally (WALLY) Tokenomics
We are Team Wally, and since November 1st, we've been tirelessly building Wally as CTO, day and night! Our vision is ambitious, and we are determined to achieve it without compromise.
One of our primary goals is to establish an investment pool for our holders. This pool will directly support the Pnut Farm—a vibrant and nurturing home where Wally and his animal friends thrive. The funds raised will ensure the well-being of these animals, providing them with proper care and nourishment.
Beyond this, we are committed to significant marketing initiatives and creating an enchanting and impactful social media presence. Our journey is just beginning, and we can’t wait to bring these dreams to life with your support!
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wally (WALLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Wally (WALLY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WALLY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WALLY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.