USDZ (USDZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.82129 24H High $ 0.858242 All Time High $ 1.16 Lowest Price $ 0.428493 Price Change (1H) +0.14% Price Change (1D) +1.99% Price Change (7D) -2.31%

USDZ (USDZ) real-time price is $0.854916. Over the past 24 hours, USDZ traded between a low of $ 0.82129 and a high of $ 0.858242, showing active market volatility. USDZ's all-time high price is $ 1.16, while its all-time low price is $ 0.428493.

In terms of short-term performance, USDZ has changed by +0.14% over the past hour, +1.99% over 24 hours, and -2.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

USDZ (USDZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 257.13K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 257.13K Circulation Supply 300.00K Total Supply 300,000.0

The current Market Cap of USDZ is $ 257.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDZ is 300.00K, with a total supply of 300000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 257.13K.