Uranus DEX Price (URA)
+1.15%
-0.81%
+16.20%
+16.20%
Uranus DEX (URA) real-time price is $0.00198833. Over the past 24 hours, URA traded between a low of $ 0.00188981 and a high of $ 0.00217816, showing active market volatility. URA's all-time high price is $ 0.00970236, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, URA has changed by +1.15% over the past hour, -0.81% over 24 hours, and +16.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Uranus DEX is $ 1.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of URA is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999906433.472468. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.99M.
During today, the price change of Uranus DEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Uranus DEX to USD was $ -0.0009067198.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Uranus DEX to USD was $ +0.0043081086.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Uranus DEX to USD was $ +0.00173576480420692114.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.81%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009067198
|-45.60%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0043081086
|+216.67%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00173576480420692114
|+687.25%
Uranus DEX is an innovative decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Solana blockchain, designed as a permissionless, player-versus-player (PvP) prediction market platform. Unlike traditional DEXs that rely on automated market makers (AMMs) or liquidity pools, Uranus DEX offers a unique model where users can make long or short predictions on the price movements of any Solana-based token, including real-world assets (RWAs). This community-driven platform enables traders to engage directly from their crypto wallets, creating a transparent and accessible trading experience.
Built on Solana’s high-throughput, low-cost blockchain, Uranus DEX delivers fast transactions with minimal fees, appealing to both novice and seasoned traders. Its permissionless design allows users to speculate on any listed Solana token without restrictions, fostering a competitive PvP environment for price predictions. This flexibility empowers users to engage in dynamic trading battles, making it a standout in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
The native token, $URA, is integral to the ecosystem, supporting staking, governance, and community rewards. Trading fees are used to buy and vault $URA tokens, which are then allocated to liquidity events, ensuring platform sustainability and incentivizing participation. Uranus DEX enhances user accessibility by integrating with social platforms like X, allowing seamless trading through intuitive interfaces, broadening its appeal and engagement.
The platform has gained traction in the crypto community, notably through its participation in the Bonk Hackathon and milestones like reaching 1,000 followers on X. Positioned as a first mover in PvP prediction markets, Uranus DEX aims to democratize DeFi with a scalable, user-centric approach. Its smart contracts are verifiable on Solana’s blockchain explorer, ensuring transparency and security for users.
As with any DeFi platform, users should exercise caution, verify contract addresses, and be aware of risks such as price slippage and market volatility. For more details, visit uranus.today to explore the platform’s features, tokenomics, and community initiatives. Uranus DEX redefines decentralized trading by combining Solana’s technical efficiency with a bold vision for accessible, community-driven prediction markets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Uranus DEX (URA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Uranus DEX (URA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Uranus DEX.
Check the Uranus DEX price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Uranus DEX (URA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about URA token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|10-28 21:35:49
|Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
|10-28 14:23:33
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
|10-27 21:40:25
|Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
|10-27 16:29:31
|Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
|10-26 23:17:37
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
|10-26 19:10:22
|Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading