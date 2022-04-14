Trakx (TRKX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Trakx (TRKX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Trakx (TRKX) Information Trakx is a crypto-index trading platform that provides the widest selection of thematic and smart beta crypto indices. The proprietary algorithms automatically weigh and rebalance the baskets based on predefined rules, ensuring sound risk management, ease of use, and passive strategies. It integrates multi-factor authentication, cold storage, and institutional-grade APIs. Through our trading platform, we offer thematic Crypto Tradable Indices (CTIs) and customised solutions, providing sophisticated investors a high degree of compliance, custody and liquidity. Trakx is registered with the French regulator (AMF). Official Website: https://trakx.io/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18VsD6Ex5mv9h1JhE_iYh-x9_HVJ-MrW9/view Buy TRKX Now!

Trakx (TRKX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Trakx (TRKX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 579.85K $ 579.85K $ 579.85K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 714.38M $ 714.38M $ 714.38M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 811.69K $ 811.69K $ 811.69K All-Time High: $ 0.056939 $ 0.056939 $ 0.056939 All-Time Low: $ 0.0005845 $ 0.0005845 $ 0.0005845 Current Price: $ 0.00080855 $ 0.00080855 $ 0.00080855 Learn more about Trakx (TRKX) price

Trakx (TRKX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Trakx (TRKX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRKX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRKX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRKX's tokenomics, explore TRKX token's live price!

TRKX Price Prediction Want to know where TRKX might be heading? Our TRKX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TRKX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!