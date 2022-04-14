The Dissolution of Value (VALUE) Tokenomics
The Dissolution of Value is a decentralized NFT artwork that explores the fragility of value in the digital age. By distributing the artwork across multiple platforms, the project challenges traditional notions of ownership and value. The artwork, depicting a U.S. dollar bill disintegrating into particles, symbolizes the collapse of fiat currency and the rise of decentralized digital assets like NFTs and cryptocurrencies. In today’s digital economy, value is no longer confined to physical assets or centralized systems like fiat currency. Memes, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies are now integral to how we perceive financial and cultural capital. The Dissolution of Value captures this shift by dispersing the artwork across multiple platforms, challenging the audience to reconsider where value truly resides—whether in ownership, exclusivity, or in the artwork’s ability to spread through decentralized systems.
The Dissolution of Value (VALUE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Dissolution of Value (VALUE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
The Dissolution of Value (VALUE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Dissolution of Value (VALUE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VALUE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VALUE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
