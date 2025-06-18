SUI Plop Price (PLOP)
The live price of SUI Plop (PLOP) today is 0.00000734 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 73.39K USD. PLOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SUI Plop Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SUI Plop price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLOP to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of SUI Plop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SUI Plop to USD was $ -0.0000032512.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SUI Plop to USD was $ -0.0000008687.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SUI Plop to USD was $ -0.00000330916759943692.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000032512
|-44.29%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000008687
|-11.83%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00000330916759943692
|-31.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of SUI Plop: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-14.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The project aims to create and share memes that engage the community and promote the Suichain ecosystem. Inspired by the concept of Suichain as a 'drop of water,' we use this imagery to creatively represent and spread awareness of the ecosystem. Each meme serves as a unique expression of Suichain’s values, highlighting its importance and potential within the blockchain space. By leveraging this symbolic representation, we foster community involvement and generate interest in Suichain, helping to build a stronger, more connected network
Understanding the tokenomics of SUI Plop (PLOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLOP token's extensive tokenomics now!
