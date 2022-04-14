Dive deeper into how TURBO tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Turbo ($TURBO) is a memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to be fully decentralized, community-driven, and simple in its tokenomics. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.

Issuance Mechanism

Turbo has a total supply of 69 billion tokens. No Ongoing Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no inflation or further issuance. The contract ownership has been renounced, ensuring no party can mint additional tokens.

The tokens were distributed as follows: All Tokens in Circulation: There are no tokens held in reserve or subject to future unlocks.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Amount (Billion) Percentage of Total Supply Notes Crowdfunded 60 87% Distributed to community Founder Allocation 9 13% Allocated to founder Total 69 100% All tokens in circulation

No Team, Treasury, or Reserve: There are no allocations for team, treasury, or ecosystem funds. The project is entirely community-driven.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Decentralized and Permissionless: Anyone can use, trade, or integrate Turbo into platforms or applications without central approval.

Turbo imposes no taxes or fees on transactions, ensuring frictionless peer-to-peer trading. No Staking, Yield, or Rewards: There are no built-in staking, yield farming, or incentive programs. Turbo does not generate profit, nor does it maintain a treasury.

There are no built-in staking, yield farming, or incentive programs. Turbo does not generate profit, nor does it maintain a treasury. Community-Driven Utility: The token’s value and use cases are determined organically by the community, including integration into third-party platforms, meme culture, and community events.

The token’s value and use cases are determined organically by the community, including integration into third-party platforms, meme culture, and community events. No Governance Mechanism: Turbo operates without formal governance; all decisions and developments are community-led.

Locking Mechanism

All tokens were made available at launch. There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or delayed unlocks for any allocation. Renounced Contract Ownership: The smart contract is immutable, and no party can introduce new locking or vesting mechanisms.

Unlocking Time

Immediate Unlock: All tokens were unlocked and distributed at launch. There are no future unlock events.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Fixed supply, all tokens minted at launch, no further issuance Allocation 87% crowdfunded, 13% founder, 0% team/treasury, all in circulation Usage/Incentives No taxes, no staking/yield, fully community-driven, no profit/treasury Locking None; all tokens unlocked and distributed at launch Unlocking Immediate; no future unlocks or vesting

Additional Notes

Turbo’s contract ownership is renounced, ensuring no central authority or unilateral changes. Legal and Regulatory: Users are responsible for compliance with local laws and regulations.

Users are responsible for compliance with local laws and regulations. No Guarantees: There are no guarantees of profit, future value, or ongoing development; participation is at users’ own risk.

In summary: Turbo’s tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with all tokens distributed at launch, no ongoing issuance, no vesting or locking, and no built-in incentives beyond community-driven use and adoption. This structure is designed to empower the community and ensure true decentralization.