stBGT (STBGT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.78 $ 1.78 $ 1.78 24H Low $ 1.89 $ 1.89 $ 1.89 24H High 24H Low $ 1.78$ 1.78 $ 1.78 24H High $ 1.89$ 1.89 $ 1.89 All Time High $ 3.05$ 3.05 $ 3.05 Lowest Price $ 1.58$ 1.58 $ 1.58 Price Change (1H) -1.09% Price Change (1D) +0.21% Price Change (7D) -9.03% Price Change (7D) -9.03%

stBGT (STBGT) real-time price is $1.78. Over the past 24 hours, STBGT traded between a low of $ 1.78 and a high of $ 1.89, showing active market volatility. STBGT's all-time high price is $ 3.05, while its all-time low price is $ 1.58.

In terms of short-term performance, STBGT has changed by -1.09% over the past hour, +0.21% over 24 hours, and -9.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

stBGT (STBGT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 325.92K$ 325.92K $ 325.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 325.92K$ 325.92K $ 325.92K Circulation Supply 182.73K 182.73K 182.73K Total Supply 182,726.4805623672 182,726.4805623672 182,726.4805623672

The current Market Cap of stBGT is $ 325.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STBGT is 182.73K, with a total supply of 182726.4805623672. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 325.92K.