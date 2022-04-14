SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Information wUSDN, or wrapped USDN, is an ERC-20 token that serves as a value-accruing wrapper for USDN within the SmarDex ecosystem. Unlike USDN, which employs a rebase mechanism to distribute yields by adjusting token balances, wUSDN maintains a constant token balance while its value appreciates over time. Internally, wUSDN represents a user’s share of the total USDN supply, allowing holders to benefit from USDN’s yield generation without experiencing balance fluctuations. Official Website: https://smardex.io/usdn Buy WUSDN Now!

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.75M $ 1.75M $ 1.75M Total Supply: $ 1.59M $ 1.59M $ 1.59M Circulating Supply: $ 1.59M $ 1.59M $ 1.59M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.75M $ 1.75M $ 1.75M All-Time High: $ 1.17 $ 1.17 $ 1.17 All-Time Low: $ 0.921955 $ 0.921955 $ 0.921955 Current Price: $ 1.094 $ 1.094 $ 1.094 Learn more about SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) price

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WUSDN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WUSDN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WUSDN's tokenomics, explore WUSDN token's live price!

