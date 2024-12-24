Santiment Network Price (SAN)
The live price of Santiment Network (SAN) today is 0.116014 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.43M USD. SAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Santiment Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 135.25 USD
- Santiment Network price change within the day is +3.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 64.05M USD
During today, the price change of Santiment Network to USD was $ +0.0037972.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Santiment Network to USD was $ +0.0319701868.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Santiment Network to USD was $ +0.0351240738.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Santiment Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0037972
|+3.38%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0319701868
|+27.56%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0351240738
|+30.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Santiment Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.73%
+3.38%
-11.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Today’s crypto-markets are driven by crowd sentiment. Hype and fear dominate the price action. Santiment delivers clarity, with market sentiment content and datafeeds that can’t be found anywhere else.
|1 SAN to AUD
A$0.1856224
|1 SAN to GBP
￡0.09165106
|1 SAN to EUR
€0.11137344
|1 SAN to USD
$0.116014
|1 SAN to MYR
RM0.52090286
|1 SAN to TRY
₺4.0836928
|1 SAN to JPY
¥18.2316001
|1 SAN to RUB
₽11.74293708
|1 SAN to INR
₹9.87163126
|1 SAN to IDR
Rp1,871.19328642
|1 SAN to PHP
₱6.79029942
|1 SAN to EGP
￡E.5.92483498
|1 SAN to BRL
R$0.71812666
|1 SAN to CAD
C$0.16590002
|1 SAN to BDT
৳13.87991496
|1 SAN to NGN
₦179.58735172
|1 SAN to UAH
₴4.88186912
|1 SAN to VES
Bs5.916714
|1 SAN to PKR
Rs32.36094516
|1 SAN to KZT
₸60.58135066
|1 SAN to THB
฿3.98044034
|1 SAN to TWD
NT$3.79249766
|1 SAN to CHF
Fr0.10325246
|1 SAN to HKD
HK$0.90026864
|1 SAN to MAD
.د.م1.16826098