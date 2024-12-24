RETARDIA Price (RETARDIA)
The live price of RETARDIA (RETARDIA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 200.57K USD. RETARDIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RETARDIA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.57K USD
- RETARDIA price change within the day is -1.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.55M USD
During today, the price change of RETARDIA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RETARDIA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RETARDIA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RETARDIA to USD was $ 0.
Discover the latest price analysis of RETARDIA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.98%
-1.59%
-34.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Retardia is a Solana based meme token focused around promoting women in the web3 space. It is currently a CTO led by an all female core team as well as a support team of 20 "angels" who are working as the marketing wing. The project is also advised by https:/x.com/GG1nvestments and https://x.com/syedsameer, experienced web3 investors who have a solid track record of working with highly successful tokens, achieving market caps in excess of 100m.
