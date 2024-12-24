Rentible Price (RNB)
The live price of Rentible (RNB) today is 0.157557 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.58M USD. RNB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rentible Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 57.85K USD
- Rentible price change within the day is +20.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
During today, the price change of Rentible to USD was $ +0.02733315.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rentible to USD was $ +0.0316049258.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rentible to USD was $ +0.6004269127.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rentible to USD was $ +0.12412720474531172.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02733315
|+20.99%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0316049258
|+20.06%
|60 Days
|$ +0.6004269127
|+381.09%
|90 Days
|$ +0.12412720474531172
|+371.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Rentible: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+17.75%
+20.99%
-22.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rentible is a groundbreaking solution bringing decentralized-Proptech to the masses and enabling tenants and landlords to conveniently send and receive rental payments in cryptocurrencies while streamlining market verticals. Rentible seeks to position itself as a first-mover in this niche and to advance the move towards a decentralized proptech-economy. It strives to achieve it via crypto-incentivization, a mass-adoption-ready intuitive platform, and employment of DeFi principles with automated smart contracts for generating an improved user experience for participants while remedying outdated problems currently existing in the market.
