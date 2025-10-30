RECRUIT (RECRUIT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low, $ 0 24H High
All Time High $ 0.00102729
Lowest Price $ 0
Price Change (1H) -0.11%
Price Change (1D) +2.80%
Price Change (7D) +7.27%

RECRUIT (RECRUIT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, RECRUIT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. RECRUIT's all-time high price is $ 0.00102729, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, RECRUIT has changed by -0.11% over the past hour, +2.80% over 24 hours, and +7.27% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

RECRUIT (RECRUIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.00K
Volume (24H) --
Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.00K
Circulation Supply 999.80M
Total Supply 999,799,108.690147

The current Market Cap of RECRUIT is $ 12.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RECRUIT is 999.80M, with a total supply of 999799108.690147. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.00K.