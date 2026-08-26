Rakun Price Today

The live Rakun (RAKUN) price today is $ 0.052528, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAKUN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.052528 per RAKUN.

Rakun currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 829,726, with a circulating supply of 15.80M RAKUN. During the last 24 hours, RAKUN traded between $ 0.04993294 (low) and $ 0.052681 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.358783, while the all-time low was $ 0.03488223.

In short-term performance, RAKUN moved -- in the last hour and -11.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.28.

Rakun (RAKUN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 829.73K$ 829.73K $ 829.73K Volume (24H) $ 1.28$ 1.28 $ 1.28 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.09M$ 1.09M $ 1.09M Circulation Supply 15.80M 15.80M 15.80M Total Supply 20,749,415.281523984 20,749,415.281523984 20,749,415.281523984

The current Market Cap of Rakun is $ 829.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.28. The circulating supply of RAKUN is 15.80M, with a total supply of 20749415.281523984. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.09M.