Raise The Colours (COLOURS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 9.77K
Total Supply: $ 999.85M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.85M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.77K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Raise The Colours (COLOURS) Information

$COLOURS is a meme coin tied to the 'Raise The Colours' movement, which leverages British flag symbolism and cultural identity themes. The narrative connects to Elon Musk's engagement with British flag-related content, positioning the token within broader online discussions about national pride. The movement reinterprets traditional symbolism through contemporary internet culture founder Andy Saxon.

Official Website: https://bags.fm/7ES2bLatqiXAb1bKUGN24av6dSPgRNdWUwPe3SgEBAGS

Raise The Colours (COLOURS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Raise The Colours (COLOURS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of COLOURS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COLOURS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

