The live Predi by Virtuals price today is 0.01576415 USD. Track real-time PREDI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PREDI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Predi by Virtuals price today is 0.01576415 USD. Track real-time PREDI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PREDI price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About PREDI

PREDI Price Info

PREDI Official Website

PREDI Tokenomics

PREDI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Predi by Virtuals Logo

Predi by Virtuals Price (PREDI)

Unlisted

1 PREDI to USD Live Price:

$0.01576415
$0.01576415$0.01576415
+50.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 06:48:11 (UTC+8)

Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01027362
$ 0.01027362$ 0.01027362
24H Low
$ 0.01816599
$ 0.01816599$ 0.01816599
24H High

$ 0.01027362
$ 0.01027362$ 0.01027362

$ 0.01816599
$ 0.01816599$ 0.01816599

$ 0.01911756
$ 0.01911756$ 0.01911756

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-6.33%

+50.75%

+98.67%

+98.67%

Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) real-time price is $0.01576415. Over the past 24 hours, PREDI traded between a low of $ 0.01027362 and a high of $ 0.01816599, showing active market volatility. PREDI's all-time high price is $ 0.01911756, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PREDI has changed by -6.33% over the past hour, +50.75% over 24 hours, and +98.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) Market Information

$ 7.87M
$ 7.87M$ 7.87M

--
----

$ 15.75M
$ 15.75M$ 15.75M

498.97M
498.97M 498.97M

998,970,363.0
998,970,363.0 998,970,363.0

The current Market Cap of Predi by Virtuals is $ 7.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PREDI is 498.97M, with a total supply of 998970363.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.75M.

Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Predi by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.00530711.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Predi by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0171419461.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Predi by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0057547202.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Predi by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.009486508612397816.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00530711+50.75%
30 Days$ +0.0171419461+108.74%
60 Days$ +0.0057547202+36.51%
90 Days$ +0.009486508612397816+151.12%

What is Predi by Virtuals (PREDI)

PrediBot is an AI agent that enables users to create and place onchain predictions by simply tweeting on X. Built on the PredictBase protocol by the PredictBase team, including an engineer from Amazon, PrediBot brings decentralized prediction markets to everyday users through seamless, natural interactions. Think of it as Polymarket, but with decentralized AI capabilities. Predibot is the first prediction market AI agent to interact with the AIXBT agent making it a key part of the ACP economy.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) Resource

Official Website

Predi by Virtuals Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Predi by Virtuals.

Check the Predi by Virtuals price prediction now!

PREDI to Local Currencies

Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PREDI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Predi by Virtuals (PREDI)

How much is Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) worth today?
The live PREDI price in USD is 0.01576415 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PREDI to USD price?
The current price of PREDI to USD is $ 0.01576415. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Predi by Virtuals?
The market cap for PREDI is $ 7.87M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PREDI?
The circulating supply of PREDI is 498.97M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PREDI?
PREDI achieved an ATH price of 0.01911756 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PREDI?
PREDI saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of PREDI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PREDI is -- USD.
Will PREDI go higher this year?
PREDI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PREDI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 06:48:11 (UTC+8)

Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,178.16
$111,178.16$111,178.16

-0.29%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,945.02
$3,945.02$3,945.02

-0.17%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02779
$0.02779$0.02779

-24.46%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.80
$195.80$195.80

-0.48%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0750
$3.0750$3.0750

+17.45%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,945.02
$3,945.02$3,945.02

-0.17%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,178.16
$111,178.16$111,178.16

-0.29%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.80
$195.80$195.80

-0.48%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5994
$2.5994$2.5994

-1.02%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19522
$0.19522$0.19522

+2.15%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7365
$0.7365$0.7365

+2,846.00%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00002300
$0.00002300$0.00002300

+357.25%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00700
$0.00700$0.00700

+250.00%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000017635
$0.00000000000017635$0.00000000000017635

+209.16%

BitcoinOS Logo

BitcoinOS

BOS

$0.00840
$0.00840$0.00840

+68.00%