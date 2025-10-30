Portals (PORTALS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.02539032 $ 0.02539032 $ 0.02539032 24H Low $ 0.02750015 $ 0.02750015 $ 0.02750015 24H High 24H Low $ 0.02539032$ 0.02539032 $ 0.02539032 24H High $ 0.02750015$ 0.02750015 $ 0.02750015 All Time High $ 0.269855$ 0.269855 $ 0.269855 Lowest Price $ 0.02544756$ 0.02544756 $ 0.02544756 Price Change (1H) -1.39% Price Change (1D) -4.40% Price Change (7D) -14.72% Price Change (7D) -14.72%

Portals (PORTALS) real-time price is $0.02538926. Over the past 24 hours, PORTALS traded between a low of $ 0.02539032 and a high of $ 0.02750015, showing active market volatility. PORTALS's all-time high price is $ 0.269855, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02544756.

In terms of short-term performance, PORTALS has changed by -1.39% over the past hour, -4.40% over 24 hours, and -14.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Portals (PORTALS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.85M$ 5.85M $ 5.85M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.45M$ 25.45M $ 25.45M Circulation Supply 230.00M 230.00M 230.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Portals is $ 5.85M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PORTALS is 230.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.45M.