24-hour price change range: $ 0.01601809 $ 0.01601809 $ 0.01601809 24H Low $ 0.01674757 $ 0.01674757 $ 0.01674757 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01601809$ 0.01601809 $ 0.01601809 24H High $ 0.01674757$ 0.01674757 $ 0.01674757 All Time High $ 0.064116$ 0.064116 $ 0.064116 Lowest Price $ 0.01599049$ 0.01599049 $ 0.01599049 Price Change (1H) +0.15% Price Change (1D) +0.89% Price Change (7D) -14.67% Price Change (7D) -14.67%

Poop (POOP) real-time price is $0.01630704. Over the past 24 hours, POOP traded between a low of $ 0.01601809 and a high of $ 0.01674757, showing active market volatility. POOP's all-time high price is $ 0.064116, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01599049.

In terms of short-term performance, POOP has changed by +0.15% over the past hour, +0.89% over 24 hours, and -14.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Market Cap $ 2.69M$ 2.69M $ 2.69M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.31M$ 16.31M $ 16.31M Circulation Supply 165.02M 165.02M 165.02M Total Supply 999,998,376.803749 999,998,376.803749 999,998,376.803749

The current Market Cap of Poop is $ 2.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POOP is 165.02M, with a total supply of 999998376.803749. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.31M.