Ponzimon (PONZI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00980351 $ 0.00980351 $ 0.00980351 24H Low $ 0.01355567 $ 0.01355567 $ 0.01355567 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00980351$ 0.00980351 $ 0.00980351 24H High $ 0.01355567$ 0.01355567 $ 0.01355567 All Time High $ 0.519954$ 0.519954 $ 0.519954 Lowest Price $ 0.00421223$ 0.00421223 $ 0.00421223 Price Change (1H) +0.39% Price Change (1D) -25.03% Price Change (7D) +20.29% Price Change (7D) +20.29%

Ponzimon (PONZI) real-time price is $0.01012099. Over the past 24 hours, PONZI traded between a low of $ 0.00980351 and a high of $ 0.01355567, showing active market volatility. PONZI's all-time high price is $ 0.519954, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00421223.

In terms of short-term performance, PONZI has changed by +0.39% over the past hour, -25.03% over 24 hours, and +20.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ponzimon (PONZI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 76.77K$ 76.77K $ 76.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 123.21K$ 123.21K $ 123.21K Circulation Supply 7.59M 7.59M 7.59M Total Supply 12,174,698.33199 12,174,698.33199 12,174,698.33199

The current Market Cap of Ponzimon is $ 76.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PONZI is 7.59M, with a total supply of 12174698.33199. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 123.21K.