Polygen is the Community’s Launchpad, the first truly decentralized launchpad where projects are free to innovate, experiment and launch their ventures with no gatekeepers, no whitelist and no whales.
Projects have complete freedom to decide how much they want to raise, what auction mechanism they want to use, how they do their tiering, and they can operate any Project round (seed, private, public), or connect rounds.
At Polygen, we have created a huge opportunity for a rich and diverse community that is focused on the long-term success of Projects. To participate in a raise, simply complete our KYC process, and you are able to fund the Projects you love!
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Polygen (PGEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Polygen (PGEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PGEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PGEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
