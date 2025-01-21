PettAI Price (AIP)
The live price of PettAI (AIP) today is 0.0268877 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AIP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PettAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 744.64K USD
- PettAI price change within the day is +60.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AIP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIP price information.
During today, the price change of PettAI to USD was $ +0.01017241.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PettAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PettAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PettAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01017241
|+60.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PettAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.61%
+60.86%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PettAI is an AI-driven game merging advanced gameplay with intricate economics, featuring adaptive AI agents—including an AGI pet, PettBro —that evolve unique personalities based on user interactions. Utilizing prop-tech and integrating 5 LLMs, it offers Image Generation, Crypto Research and Pricing, Smart Chatbot Notifications and soon, an AI Agent Factory for creating custom AI agents. Powered by $AIP rewards on the Base L2 blockchain, its AI-driven Central Bank manages on-chain rewards via a Real-Time Inflation Module responsive to live pricing data, ensuring a dynamic economy. With accessories, web apps, chatbots, mini-games, and challenges, PettAI sets a new technical standard for AI-integrated economy.
