Oxai Price (OXAI)
The live price of Oxai (OXAI) today is 0.00335542 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 134.22K USD. OXAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Oxai Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Oxai price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 40.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the OXAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OXAI price information.
During today, the price change of Oxai to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Oxai to USD was $ -0.0001371061.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Oxai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Oxai to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001371061
|-4.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Oxai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
0.00%
-3.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OXAI is a decentralized AI protocol combining blockchain and artificial intelligence to offer secure, scalable, and accessible AI tools. The platform includes an AI-powered dApp for real-time chat, image generation, audits, and rewards. Built on a dual-layer chain, OXAI enables users to interact, earn, and govern using its native token on Base and its own network.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OXAI to VND
₫88.2978773
|1 OXAI to AUD
A$0.0051337926
|1 OXAI to GBP
￡0.0024494566
|1 OXAI to EUR
€0.0029192154
|1 OXAI to USD
$0.00335542
|1 OXAI to MYR
RM0.0141598724
|1 OXAI to TRY
₺0.1320022228
|1 OXAI to JPY
¥0.4800934936
|1 OXAI to RUB
₽0.2661519144
|1 OXAI to INR
₹0.2878279276
|1 OXAI to IDR
Rp55.0068764448
|1 OXAI to KRW
₩4.5589755998
|1 OXAI to PHP
₱0.1865949062
|1 OXAI to EGP
￡E.0.1666637114
|1 OXAI to BRL
R$0.0188910146
|1 OXAI to CAD
C$0.0045633712
|1 OXAI to BDT
৳0.4098309988
|1 OXAI to NGN
₦5.284115416
|1 OXAI to UAH
₴0.1390150506
|1 OXAI to VES
Bs0.32547574
|1 OXAI to PKR
Rs0.94622844
|1 OXAI to KZT
₸1.711935284
|1 OXAI to THB
฿0.1090175958
|1 OXAI to TWD
NT$0.1003606122
|1 OXAI to AED
د.إ0.0123143914
|1 OXAI to CHF
Fr0.0027178902
|1 OXAI to HKD
HK$0.0263064928
|1 OXAI to MAD
.د.م0.0308363098
|1 OXAI to MXN
$0.0644576182