OUSG Price (OUSG)
The live price of OUSG (OUSG) today is 109.31 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 172.79M USD. OUSG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OUSG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- OUSG price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.58M USD
Get real-time price updates of the OUSG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OUSG price information.
During today, the price change of OUSG to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OUSG to USD was $ +0.3612914120.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OUSG to USD was $ +0.7819053610.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OUSG to USD was $ +1.197004.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3612914120
|+0.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.7819053610
|+0.72%
|90 Days
|$ +1.197004
|+1.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of OUSG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
+0.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OUSG is a tokenized short-term US Treasury bills ETF, overseen and managed by Ondo Capital Management, a subsidiary of Ondo Finance. The significant majority of this portfolio is held in the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: SHV). There is also a small portion of USDC and USD for liquidity purposes. OUSG brings exposure to the ‘risk-free’ US Treasury rate on-chain for the first time. OUSG is an investment option that delivers a stable and predictable return while offering deep liquidity. Ondo funds such as OUSG only ever invest into ETFs backed by secure, stable, and liquid securities; these are the same assets in which trillions of dollars are invested every day by the world's largest institutions. OUSG was developed alongside two other fund tokens, OSTB and OHYG, by Ondo Finance, a software development firm in DeFi. Ondo launched in August 2021. Its first product was Ondo Vaults, a structured finance protocol on Ethereum. Later that year, Ondo launched Liquidity-as-a-Service (LaaS), facilitating over $210M in total liquidity provided. As DeFi yields compressed in 2022, the Ondo team decided to sunset Vaults and LaaS (together, "Ondo V1") to focus on next-generation protocols. Ondo V2, including Ondo’s tokenized funds, were announced by Nathan Allman in January 2023. Ondo funds subsequently opened to subscriptions soon after. What can OUSG be Used For? For investors who pass KYC and AML screening and sign subscription documents, OUSG tokens represent ownership in the fund. Investors can transfer these tokens between each other to effect changes in fund ownership. Investors can also use smart contracts to facilitate their financial arrangements such as by engaging in lending and trading activities with each other. The tokens themselves have transfer restrictions that will ensure they do not end up in the hands of anyone not appropriately qualified as an investor in the fund.
|1 OUSG to AUD
A$174.896
|1 OUSG to GBP
￡86.3549
|1 OUSG to EUR
€104.9376
|1 OUSG to USD
$109.31
|1 OUSG to MYR
RM490.8019
|1 OUSG to TRY
₺3,847.712
|1 OUSG to JPY
¥17,183.532
|1 OUSG to RUB
₽11,064.3582
|1 OUSG to INR
₹9,304.4672
|1 OUSG to IDR
Rp1,763,064.2693
|1 OUSG to PHP
₱6,400.1005
|1 OUSG to EGP
￡E.5,582.4617
|1 OUSG to BRL
R$675.5358
|1 OUSG to CAD
C$156.3133
|1 OUSG to BDT
৳13,077.8484
|1 OUSG to NGN
₦169,209.6938
|1 OUSG to UAH
₴4,599.7648
|1 OUSG to VES
Bs5,574.81
|1 OUSG to PKR
Rs30,490.9314
|1 OUSG to KZT
₸57,080.5889
|1 OUSG to THB
฿3,748.2399
|1 OUSG to TWD
NT$3,574.437
|1 OUSG to CHF
Fr97.2859
|1 OUSG to HKD
HK$848.2456
|1 OUSG to MAD
.د.م1,100.7517