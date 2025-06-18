OSCA Stack Price (OSCA)
The live price of OSCA Stack (OSCA) today is 1.34 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.34M USD. OSCA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OSCA Stack Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- OSCA Stack price change within the day is -24.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the OSCA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OSCA price information.
During today, the price change of OSCA Stack to USD was $ -0.442769849161151.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OSCA Stack to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OSCA Stack to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OSCA Stack to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.442769849161151
|-24.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OSCA Stack: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.43%
-24.78%
+11.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OSCA Stack is a modular Web3 infrastructure platform that enables private transactions, real-time smart contract simulation, and secure decentralized trading. Built with a privacy-first philosophy, OSCA Stack combines AI-driven audit technology, gasless Ethereum mainnet forks, and scalable developer infrastructure. From anonymous ETH transfers to rug-free token launches, OSCA Stack empowers builders and traders with the tools to operate trustlessly—no KYC, no intermediaries, just full control over your on-chain activity.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of OSCA Stack (OSCA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OSCA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OSCA to VND
₫35,262.1
|1 OSCA to AUD
A$2.0502
|1 OSCA to GBP
￡0.9916
|1 OSCA to EUR
€1.1524
|1 OSCA to USD
$1.34
|1 OSCA to MYR
RM5.6816
|1 OSCA to TRY
₺52.9568
|1 OSCA to JPY
¥194.2866
|1 OSCA to RUB
₽105.1766
|1 OSCA to INR
₹115.642
|1 OSCA to IDR
Rp21,967.2096
|1 OSCA to KRW
₩1,838.1316
|1 OSCA to PHP
₱76.2192
|1 OSCA to EGP
￡E.67.1742
|1 OSCA to BRL
R$7.3566
|1 OSCA to CAD
C$1.8224
|1 OSCA to BDT
৳163.8016
|1 OSCA to NGN
₦2,067.888
|1 OSCA to UAH
₴55.6502
|1 OSCA to VES
Bs136.68
|1 OSCA to PKR
Rs379.5952
|1 OSCA to KZT
₸695.0178
|1 OSCA to THB
฿43.6304
|1 OSCA to TWD
NT$39.5702
|1 OSCA to AED
د.إ4.9178
|1 OSCA to CHF
Fr1.0854
|1 OSCA to HKD
HK$10.5056
|1 OSCA to MAD
.د.م12.2074
|1 OSCA to MXN
$25.4332