Raiinmaker (RAIIN) Tokenomics

Raiinmaker (RAIIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 328.00K
All-Time High: $ 0.373
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.00328

Raiinmaker (RAIIN) Information

Raiinmaker is a decentralized AI platform where 450,000+ users in 190 countries validate data and contribute proprietary image/video datasets to train next-gen AI - earning rewards through the $RAIIN ecosystem.

Official Website: https://www.raiin.network/
Whitepaper: https://docs.coiin.ai/home
Block Explorer: https://seitrace.com/token/0x481FE356DF88169f5F38203Dd7f3C67B7559FDa5?chain=pacific-1

Raiinmaker (RAIIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Raiinmaker (RAIIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RAIIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RAIIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RAIIN's tokenomics, explore RAIIN token's live price!

