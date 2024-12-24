Opal Price (GEM)
The live price of Opal (GEM) today is 0.01836663 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 191.45K USD. GEM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Opal Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 596.24 USD
- Opal price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 10.42M USD
During today, the price change of Opal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Opal to USD was $ -0.0002968984.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Opal to USD was $ +0.0041557696.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Opal to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002968984
|-1.61%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0041557696
|+22.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Opal: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-8.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Opal is a protocol built on Ethereum, aiming to enhance Dexs' liquidity flywheel, starting with the Balancer ecosystem and deemed to expand following an Omnidex and Multichain vision. It employs yield bearing "Omnipools", which are liquidity pools where users can deposit a single-sided assets. Each Omnipool then allocates liquidity to a set of whitelisted underlying pools. The distribution between the underlying DEX's pools is determined by liquidity allocation weights votes which represent the share of an Omnipool's total liquidity that should be supplied to each underlying pool. Liquidity providers (LPs) of an Omnipool can gain exposure to a diversified index of farming opportunities without the burdens of liquidity management and impermanent loss, all in one click; while governance token holders can shape the protocol efficiency and earn multiple layers of yield.
