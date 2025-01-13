OneMug Price (MUG)
The live price of OneMug (MUG) today is 0.00167866 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.68M USD. MUG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OneMug Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 176.69K USD
- OneMug price change within the day is -3.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of OneMug to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OneMug to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OneMug to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OneMug to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OneMug: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.80%
-3.22%
-30.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MUG is a memeable RWA token on Solana. MUG can be swapped for Member ID's on swap.onemug.com and staked on stake.onemug.com which makes it so the owners of the Member ID's can sell OneMug Coffee on https://onemug.com/ with the number of their Member ID NFT as their referral code and make most all the profit from the sale. This revolutionizes the way brands will be built with a new model we call community over corporations.
