Jump Tom is an innovative blockchain game that blends classic jumping mechanics with a Web3 economic model, deployed on the BNB Chain ecosystem. Inspired by the globally viral "Jump Jump", it enhances gameplay with AI-optimized controls and introduces decentralized PVP competition + dual-track incentives, redefining the boundaries of "Play-to-Earn."
Understanding the tokenomics of Jump Tom (JUMP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JUMP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JUMP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
