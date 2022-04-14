OHO Blockchain (OHO) Tokenomics
OHO Blockchain is a fast, scalable, smart contract capable, EVM compatible, eco-friendly and secure PoA platform with 3-second finality and low fees. It is fully equipped with a variety of universal & user-friendly tools.
OHO Coin is the native cryptocurrency for OHO Blockchain, and can be safely kept on OHO wallets, MetaMask or hardware wallets. Using Proof of Authority (POA) consensus, the finality of an OHO transaction is around 3 seconds or less, and each transaction costs around only 0.0001 OHO.
Understanding the tokenomics of OHO Blockchain (OHO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OHO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OHO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
