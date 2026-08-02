What is $CROAK

Croak ($CROAK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Croak ($CROAK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Croak ($CROAK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Croak ($CROAK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 139.88K $ 139.88K $ 139.88K Total Supply: $ 2.02B $ 2.02B $ 2.02B Circulating Supply: $ 2.02B $ 2.02B $ 2.02B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 139.88K $ 139.88K $ 139.88K All-Time High: $ 0.00200059 $ 0.00200059 $ 0.00200059 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00006929 $ 0.00006929 $ 0.00006929 Learn more about Croak ($CROAK) price Buy $CROAK Now!

Croak ($CROAK) Information Croak is a memecoin created by Efrog's for fun and enjoyment of Linea's community. Official Website: https://croakonlinea.eth.limo

Croak ($CROAK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Croak ($CROAK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $CROAK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $CROAK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $CROAK's tokenomics, explore $CROAK token's live price!

$CROAK Price Prediction Want to know where $CROAK might be heading? Our $CROAK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $CROAK token's Price Prediction now!

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