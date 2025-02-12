OI Coin represents the unification of O Coin ($O) and OBOT Coin ($OBOT), bringing together O.XYZ's ecosystem under one revolutionary token. In a groundbreaking approach to tokenomics, OI will be the world’s first cryptocurrency with a total supply of exactly ONE coin, symbolizing the unity of our community and our shared journey towards building Sovereign Super AI. O Intelligence is the world's first open-source sovereign super intelligence and uses innovative O Routing Intelligence capable of handling virtually any task at light speed due to its "model-to-model routing intelligence." Evolves by integrating new models from HuggingFace, featuring a mega multimodal routing intelligence system that fine-tunes itself through model-to-model hopping.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.