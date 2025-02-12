O Intelligence Coin Price (OI)
The live price of O Intelligence Coin (OI) today is 107,378,144 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 107.74M USD. OI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key O Intelligence Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 99.42K USD
- O Intelligence Coin price change within the day is +0.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00 USD
During today, the price change of O Intelligence Coin to USD was $ +838,312.
In the past 30 days, the price change of O Intelligence Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of O Intelligence Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of O Intelligence Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +838,312
|+0.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of O Intelligence Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.76%
+0.79%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OI Coin represents the unification of O Coin ($O) and OBOT Coin ($OBOT), bringing together O.XYZ's ecosystem under one revolutionary token. In a groundbreaking approach to tokenomics, OI will be the world’s first cryptocurrency with a total supply of exactly ONE coin, symbolizing the unity of our community and our shared journey towards building Sovereign Super AI. O Intelligence is the world's first open-source sovereign super intelligence and uses innovative O Routing Intelligence capable of handling virtually any task at light speed due to its "model-to-model routing intelligence." Evolves by integrating new models from HuggingFace, featuring a mega multimodal routing intelligence system that fine-tunes itself through model-to-model hopping.
