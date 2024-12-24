Normilio Price (NORMILIO)
The live price of Normilio (NORMILIO) today is 0.00191548 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.75M USD. NORMILIO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Normilio Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 15.95K USD
- Normilio price change within the day is +0.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 913.50M USD
During today, the price change of Normilio to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Normilio to USD was $ -0.0007480895.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Normilio to USD was $ +0.0002443579.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Normilio to USD was $ +0.0012401173668578783.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.39%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007480895
|-39.05%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002443579
|+12.76%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0012401173668578783
|+183.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of Normilio: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.12%
+0.39%
-45.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We are a community driven project that aims to bring the nomalest coin to the base. We are a driven project community bringing aims to normalest base on the coin. We are a coin on the base driving a community project with aims. Normilio
