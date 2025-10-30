Neza (SN99) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.85507 24H High $ 0.922397 All Time High $ 1.91 Lowest Price $ 0.422352 Price Change (1H) -0.56% Price Change (1D) +1.69% Price Change (7D) +15.76%

Neza (SN99) real-time price is $0.902832. Over the past 24 hours, SN99 traded between a low of $ 0.85507 and a high of $ 0.922397, showing active market volatility. SN99's all-time high price is $ 1.91, while its all-time low price is $ 0.422352.

In terms of short-term performance, SN99 has changed by -0.56% over the past hour, +1.69% over 24 hours, and +15.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Neza (SN99) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.06M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.06M Circulation Supply 1.18M Total Supply 1,181,021.563931245

The current Market Cap of Neza is $ 1.06M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN99 is 1.18M, with a total supply of 1181021.563931245. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.06M.