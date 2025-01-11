NetherFi Price (NFI)
The live price of NetherFi (NFI) today is 0.00021821 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 59.03K USD. NFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NetherFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.99 USD
- NetherFi price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 270.52M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NFI price information.
During today, the price change of NetherFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NetherFi to USD was $ -0.0000421038.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NetherFi to USD was $ -0.0000544011.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NetherFi to USD was $ -0.0000977685085830698.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000421038
|-19.29%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000544011
|-24.93%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000977685085830698
|-30.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of NetherFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-9.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to NetherFi 📈 Trade with Confidence: Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, our platform empowers you to trade spot or engage in leveraged trading of up to 50x. 🌐 Low Transaction Fees: We believe in making your trades go further. Our platform boasts incredibly low transaction fees, ensuring that you retain more of your hard-earned profits. Even for those substantial orders, rest assured that price impact remains minimal. 🛡️ Protection and Stability: Sudden price fluctuations and "scam wicks" are challenges we've tackled head-on. Our innovative pricing mechanism, anchored by Chainlink price feeds, offers protection against liquidation events. Experience stability like never before, ensuring your trades are based on accurate and reliable data. 💰 Rewards for Participation: Your commitment to our platform doesn't go unnoticed. Stake NFI or mint NLP and unlock the potential for protocol fee-sharing rewards. We value your contribution and want you to share in the success you help create.
