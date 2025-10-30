NEMA (NEMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00195976$ 0.00195976 $ 0.00195976 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.59% Price Change (1D) +14.76% Price Change (7D) +144.68% Price Change (7D) +144.68%

NEMA (NEMA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, NEMA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. NEMA's all-time high price is $ 0.00195976, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NEMA has changed by +1.59% over the past hour, +14.76% over 24 hours, and +144.68% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NEMA (NEMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 303.12K$ 303.12K $ 303.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 319.35K$ 319.35K $ 319.35K Circulation Supply 942.09M 942.09M 942.09M Total Supply 992,550,402.152589 992,550,402.152589 992,550,402.152589

The current Market Cap of NEMA is $ 303.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEMA is 942.09M, with a total supply of 992550402.152589. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 319.35K.