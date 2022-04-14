MSQ Cycle Burn (BURN) Tokenomics
MSQ.Burn started as a memecoin, allowing people to burn their ICP tokens to get a share in the BURN token on-chain mining pool. Then it evolved into a fair token distribution system, which utilizes proof of personhood systems and on-chain randomness to distribute some of the mined BURN tokens to lots of people with no respect to their financial commitment. And now the project is on its way to becoming the so-called "airdrop machine" - a tool, that would allow other projects to distribute their tokens among lots of unique BURN token mining pool members.
Understanding the tokenomics of MSQ Cycle Burn (BURN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BURN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BURN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.