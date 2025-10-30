Moon Rocks (MROCKS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0.00104102 $ 0.00104102 $ 0.00104102 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0.00104102$ 0.00104102 $ 0.00104102 All Time High $ 0.00798221$ 0.00798221 $ 0.00798221 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.64% Price Change (1D) -1.28% Price Change (7D) +0.85% Price Change (7D) +0.85%

Moon Rocks (MROCKS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MROCKS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00104102, showing active market volatility. MROCKS's all-time high price is $ 0.00798221, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MROCKS has changed by -0.64% over the past hour, -1.28% over 24 hours, and +0.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Moon Rocks (MROCKS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 927.42K$ 927.42K $ 927.42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 927.42K$ 927.42K $ 927.42K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,995,478.1803173 999,995,478.1803173 999,995,478.1803173

The current Market Cap of Moon Rocks is $ 927.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MROCKS is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999995478.1803173. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 927.42K.