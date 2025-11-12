Mint Blockchain is an Ethereum Layer2 network initiated by NFTScan Labs and the MintCore developer team, starting its development in October 2023. The mainnet launched in May 2024, marking the beginning of its ecosystem development phase.

Mint Blockchain is built on the OP Stack, positioning it as a native Layer2 solution and a core member of the Optimism Superchain. Its DA layer relies on the Ethereum mainnet, ensuring security through Ethereum’s consensus mechanism. Being fully EVM-compatible, Ethereum developers can seamlessly expand their projects onto Mint Blockchain. As a Layer2 scaling network, Mint Blockchain significantly reduces gas fees, enhancing scalability for the Ethereum ecosystem.

The Mint team is actively developing a comprehensive suite of open-source infrastructure around NFT assets on Mint Blockchain, including NIPs Platform, Mint Studio, IP Layer, Mint Liquid, and NFT-AI Agent.

Mint Blockchain’s Vision & Mission:

Using NFTs to connect global users and AI Agents, enabling every individual in human society—including both humans and AI Agents—to freely own NFT assets. Our goal is to make NFTs the most unrestricted value carrier in the crypto world.