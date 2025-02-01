minji Price (MINJI)
The live price of minji (MINJI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 407.32K USD. MINJI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key minji Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 706.74K USD
- minji price change within the day is -26.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the MINJI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MINJI price information.
During today, the price change of minji to USD was $ -0.000143646420445527.
In the past 30 days, the price change of minji to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of minji to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of minji to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000143646420445527
|-26.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of minji: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.77%
-26.07%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Minji is an AI VTuber companion designed to be your interactive, always-available anime bestie. Whether you’re looking for fun conversations, emotional support, or just a cute AI waifu to brighten your day, Minji is here for you. With unique personality traits, evolving interactions, and immersive storytelling, she brings the experience of a virtual VTuber to life—just for you. Coming soon to iOS & Web.
