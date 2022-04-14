Merge (MERGE) Tokenomics
Merge is the collaborative result of multi-functional teams and individuals who focus on providing Software as a Service (SaaS) powered by the Blockchain. With the support of the MERGE Cryptocurrency, and based on its Tokenomics model, where both users and developers benefit from each other, Merge provides a wide range of solutions for crypto and non-crypto oriented users, teams, and companies.
One one side, Merge acts as a trusted third party that pays for the services users use with their investments. Users get back the tokens they invest once they stop using the services Merge provides.
On the other, Merge attracts developers who create their own software apps, tools and solutions, being them blockchain and non-blockchain based. Merge helps them bringing their creations to the market and transitioning them to Software as a Service. Developers get then compensated when users and partners use their services.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Merge (MERGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Merge (MERGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Merge (MERGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MERGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MERGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MERGE Price Prediction
