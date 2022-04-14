Space and Time (SXT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Space and Time (SXT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Space and Time (SXT) Information Space and Time (SXT) scales zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs on a decentralized data warehouse to deliver trustless data processing to smart contracts. You can use SXT to join comprehensive blockchain data we've indexed from major chains with your app's data or other offchain datasets. Proof of SQL is SXT's sub-second ZK coporcessor, which allows your smart contract to ask complicated questions about activity on its own chain or other chains and get back a ZK-proven answer next block. Official Website: https://www.spaceandtime.io Whitepaper: https://spaceandtime.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xE6Bfd33F52d82Ccb5b37E16D3dD81f9FFDAbB195 Buy SXT Now!

Space and Time (SXT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Space and Time (SXT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 124.74M $ 124.74M $ 124.74M Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.40B $ 1.40B $ 1.40B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 445.50M $ 445.50M $ 445.50M All-Time High: $ 0.2421 $ 0.2421 $ 0.2421 All-Time Low: $ 0.0590975066216163 $ 0.0590975066216163 $ 0.0590975066216163 Current Price: $ 0.0891 $ 0.0891 $ 0.0891 Learn more about Space and Time (SXT) price

Space and Time (SXT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Space and Time (SXT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SXT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SXT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SXT's tokenomics, explore SXT token's live price!

