PlaysOut is the high-performance publishing infrastructure powering the future of embedded gaming. Built for the superapp era, it enables developers to launch and scale thousands of mini-games globally through a single, seamless integration. By turning high-traffic apps into interactive gaming environments, PlaysOut boosts engagement, retention and monetization. Its open, interoperable architecture bridges Web2 and Web3, supporting ecosystem collaboration and delivering next-gen digital experiences without friction or fragmented systems. PlaysOut is a growth engine for interactive entertainment, where every tap unlocks value and every game pushes the on-chain economy forward.