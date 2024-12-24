Malakai Price (MALAKAI)
The live price of Malakai (MALAKAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 77.77K USD. MALAKAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Malakai Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.25K USD
- Malakai price change within the day is -20.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.96M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MALAKAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MALAKAI price information.
During today, the price change of Malakai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Malakai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Malakai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Malakai to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-20.99%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-80.10%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Malakai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.97%
-20.99%
-48.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Malakai is a meme-based cryptocurrency designed for community engagement and entertainment within the digital currency space. Inspired by popular meme culture, Malakai operates as a fun, accessible token, inviting both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and newcomers to participate in a lighthearted, community-driven economy. It leverages social media and internet trends to foster a strong and active user base, aiming to build value through widespread adoption and community support. While primarily for entertainment, Malakai emphasizes transparency and ease of use, aligning with the growing interest in decentralized, meme-inspired financial assets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MALAKAI to AUD
A$--
|1 MALAKAI to GBP
￡--
|1 MALAKAI to EUR
€--
|1 MALAKAI to USD
$--
|1 MALAKAI to MYR
RM--
|1 MALAKAI to TRY
₺--
|1 MALAKAI to JPY
¥--
|1 MALAKAI to RUB
₽--
|1 MALAKAI to INR
₹--
|1 MALAKAI to IDR
Rp--
|1 MALAKAI to PHP
₱--
|1 MALAKAI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MALAKAI to BRL
R$--
|1 MALAKAI to CAD
C$--
|1 MALAKAI to BDT
৳--
|1 MALAKAI to NGN
₦--
|1 MALAKAI to UAH
₴--
|1 MALAKAI to VES
Bs--
|1 MALAKAI to PKR
Rs--
|1 MALAKAI to KZT
₸--
|1 MALAKAI to THB
฿--
|1 MALAKAI to TWD
NT$--
|1 MALAKAI to CHF
Fr--
|1 MALAKAI to HKD
HK$--
|1 MALAKAI to MAD
.د.م--