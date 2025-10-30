Lumoz (MOZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.03642493$ 0.03642493 $ 0.03642493 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.17% Price Change (1D) -4.40% Price Change (7D) -4.18% Price Change (7D) -4.18%

Lumoz (MOZ) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MOZ traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MOZ's all-time high price is $ 0.03642493, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MOZ has changed by +0.17% over the past hour, -4.40% over 24 hours, and -4.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lumoz (MOZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 568.24K$ 568.24K $ 568.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.93M$ 3.93M $ 3.93M Circulation Supply 1.45B 1.45B 1.45B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lumoz is $ 568.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOZ is 1.45B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.93M.