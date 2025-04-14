Liquid RON Price (LRON)
The live price of Liquid RON (LRON) today is 0.529438 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.74M USD. LRON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Liquid RON Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Liquid RON price change within the day is -4.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.18M USD
During today, the price change of Liquid RON to USD was $ -0.0234971065259478.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquid RON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquid RON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquid RON to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0234971065259478
|-4.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Liquid RON: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.69%
-4.24%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Liquid RON is a Ronin staking protocol that automates user staking actions. Deposit RON, get Liquid RON, a token representing your stake in the validation process of the Ronin Network. The Liquid RON protocol stakes and harvests rewards automatically, auto compounding your rewards and ensuring the best yield possible. Holding Liquid RON not only automates staking, it also unlocks your liquidity. RON tokens that were previously locked in the RoninStaking protocol are now available via Liquid RON. You can use your Liquid RON in liquidity protocols such as AMMs or borrow markets or as payment within the Ronin Ecosystem. Liquid Ron is built on top of the ERC-4626 standard. Over time your Liquid RON tokens will appreciate in value and you can redeem them for more RON tokens than you've initially deposited.
