Lin Gang Melon (LINGANG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Lin Gang Melon (LINGANG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Lin Gang Melon (LINGANG) Information

#lingang on Solana - Lin gang guli guli guliii

Lin Gang Melon is a meme-powered community project on the Solana blockchain. Born from the people and for the people, it was fair-launched on Pump.fun with no presale, VCs, or team allocation.

100% community-driven, Lin Gang Melon embraces the chaos and humor of internet culture while riding the fast lane of Solana’s ecosystem. No promises, just pure vibes and juicy memes.

Lin Gang Melon is a viral internet meme featuring a melon as an animated character in a whimsical world of villainous hero conspiracies and dramatic skits, captivating millions with its absurd humor and intricate storyline embedded into its short videos for keen-eyed fans to discover.

Official Website:
https://lingangmelon.lol

Lin Gang Melon (LINGANG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lin Gang Melon (LINGANG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 116.87K
Total Supply:
$ 999.98M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.98M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 116.87K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00359598
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00011686
Lin Gang Melon (LINGANG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Lin Gang Melon (LINGANG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LINGANG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LINGANG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LINGANG's tokenomics, explore LINGANG token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.