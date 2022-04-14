Lin Gang Melon (LINGANG) Tokenomics
Lin Gang Melon (LINGANG) Information
#lingang on Solana - Lin gang guli guli guliii
Lin Gang Melon is a meme-powered community project on the Solana blockchain. Born from the people and for the people, it was fair-launched on Pump.fun with no presale, VCs, or team allocation.
100% community-driven, Lin Gang Melon embraces the chaos and humor of internet culture while riding the fast lane of Solana’s ecosystem. No promises, just pure vibes and juicy memes.
Lin Gang Melon is a viral internet meme featuring a melon as an animated character in a whimsical world of villainous hero conspiracies and dramatic skits, captivating millions with its absurd humor and intricate storyline embedded into its short videos for keen-eyed fans to discover.
Lin Gang Melon (LINGANG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lin Gang Melon (LINGANG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Lin Gang Melon (LINGANG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Lin Gang Melon (LINGANG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LINGANG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LINGANG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LINGANG's tokenomics, explore LINGANG token's live price!
LINGANG Price Prediction
Want to know where LINGANG might be heading? Our LINGANG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.