Level USD Price (LVLUSD)
The live price of Level USD (LVLUSD) today is 0.998871 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.27M USD. LVLUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Level USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 39.40K USD
- Level USD price change within the day is -0.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 20.27M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LVLUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LVLUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Level USD to USD was $ -0.0016884340268351.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Level USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Level USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Level USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0016884340268351
|-0.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Level USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-0.16%
-0.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Level USD (lvlUSD) is a liquid restaked dollar: a yield-bearing, cross-chain dollar token that's fully collateralized by restaked stablecoins. Before, stablecoin users couldn't earn restaking yields. lvlUSD offers a solution for those who want to earn restaking yields without being exposed to the price of ETH or BTC. In addition to earning multiple yields from decentralized networks at the same time, lvlUSD can be used across DeFi for trading, lending, collateral, and speculation.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LVLUSD to AUD
A$1.60818231
|1 LVLUSD to GBP
￡0.81907422
|1 LVLUSD to EUR
€0.96890487
|1 LVLUSD to USD
$0.998871
|1 LVLUSD to MYR
RM4.4949195
|1 LVLUSD to TRY
₺35.50986405
|1 LVLUSD to JPY
¥155.53420341
|1 LVLUSD to RUB
₽103.50301302
|1 LVLUSD to INR
₹86.49223989
|1 LVLUSD to IDR
Rp16,374.93180624
|1 LVLUSD to PHP
₱58.50387447
|1 LVLUSD to EGP
￡E.50.33310969
|1 LVLUSD to BRL
R$6.04316955
|1 LVLUSD to CAD
C$1.43837424
|1 LVLUSD to BDT
৳121.44273618
|1 LVLUSD to NGN
₦1,553.4441792
|1 LVLUSD to UAH
₴42.13237878
|1 LVLUSD to VES
Bs53.939034
|1 LVLUSD to PKR
Rs278.62507674
|1 LVLUSD to KZT
₸529.9010655
|1 LVLUSD to THB
฿34.41110595
|1 LVLUSD to TWD
NT$32.8628559
|1 LVLUSD to CHF
Fr0.90897261
|1 LVLUSD to HKD
HK$7.77121638
|1 LVLUSD to MAD
.د.م10.04864226