Introducing LemonRocks. Where innovators find tools to shape the future, and backers discover the next big thing. One Platform For All Builders Access an extensive selection of data models and AI resources designed for builders and early-stage investors. Start-Up Data 2.0 Cross-referenced with ML, and verified by the community. We track GitHub activity, AppStore stats, CMC, stock prices, roadmaps, user traffic, and extensive metrics. LemonLink Connecting startups and investors with AI-driven precision, easy access to vital templates, agreements, and checklists, ensuring efficient support throughout the process. The Lemon AI The Lemon is your personal start-up assistant. Designed for quick access to information and personalized assistance, The Lemon enhances your experience in navigating the start-up and data ecosystem. Builders Hub The Builders Hub is a collaborative space to build, grow, and win grants for promising Web3 projects.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.